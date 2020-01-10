Swedish Match (STO:SWMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $470.03

Swedish Match AB (STO:SWMA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.03 and traded as high as $527.00. Swedish Match shares last traded at $526.00, with a volume of 477,300 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 472.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 422.94.

About Swedish Match (STO:SWMA)

Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures and sells products with brands in the product areas snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products (cigars and chewing tobacco), and lights (matches, lighters and complementary products). The Company’s segments are Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products, Lights and Other operations.

