Switcheo (SWTH) One Day Volume Hits $430.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $430.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.01866948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00183659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00118855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

