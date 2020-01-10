Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

TRHC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,106. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

