Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. 9,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,410. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

