Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading Down 5.7%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $39.59, 3,570,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,457,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 199.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,358,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,754,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

