Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Trading 7.6% Higher

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.24, 129,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 112,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 895,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 75,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,097 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.