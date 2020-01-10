TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.92, approximately 153,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 74,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

TELA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 384,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,995.35. Also, Director Matt Zuga acquired 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,202.89.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

