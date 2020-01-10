TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $50.48 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

