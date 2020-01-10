The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 53,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

