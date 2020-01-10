The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.93

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 4581097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

