Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $330.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

