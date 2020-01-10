Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.61

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and traded as low as $33.72. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 3,710 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

