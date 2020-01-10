Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

NYSE TD opened at $55.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

