TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,035.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

