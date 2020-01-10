Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 276,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4029 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

