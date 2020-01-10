Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 1.43% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,027,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,984,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,445,000 after acquiring an additional 608,125 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,444,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 565,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,950. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

