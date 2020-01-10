Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

