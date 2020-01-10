Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. 360,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,729. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.