Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TROX. TheStreet lowered shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,922,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 178,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

