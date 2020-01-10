Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of TRUP traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. 23,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,670. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,563,702.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,185. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 194,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Trupanion by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

