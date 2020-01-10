Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 6547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,079,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,711,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

