Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $36.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 561,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

