UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €37.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.28 ($42.18).

DPW stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.25 ($39.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,164,447 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

