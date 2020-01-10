UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 318.17.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.