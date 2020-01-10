Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 79.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

