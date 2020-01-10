Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after acquiring an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $130,766,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 947,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

