United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after buying an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 252,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.