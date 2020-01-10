UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,752,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $915,679,000 after purchasing an additional 338,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $295.14. 94,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,430. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.76 and its 200-day moving average is $253.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.45.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

