Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Universal Forest Products stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 3,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

