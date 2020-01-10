USD Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $355.49 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinEx, SouthXchange and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $448.47 million and $355.49 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.01760732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 461,640,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,492,110 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Crex24, FCoin, Kucoin, CoinEx, CPDAX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

