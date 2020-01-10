Utrum Market Cap Achieves $112,903.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Utrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange and RightBTC. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $112,903.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.01903046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00184029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00119219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The official website for Utrum is utrum.io . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, CoinExchange and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

