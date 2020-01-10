ValuEngine Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 9,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,538,137.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,078.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

