Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.83. 50,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,383. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $92.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

