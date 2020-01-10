Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $35,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 12,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.