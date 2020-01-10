VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Major Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $183,138.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00594318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011234 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010119 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,537,933 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

