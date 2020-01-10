Veros Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,587.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Veros has a market capitalization of $107,115.00 and approximately $4,587.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,505,175 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

