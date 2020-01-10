Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,964. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.