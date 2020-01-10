W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $346.60

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $346.60 and last traded at $346.21, with a volume of 15208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $343.17.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.75.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.64.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 20.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.