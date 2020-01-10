Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

HCC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 588,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

