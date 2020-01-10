Wells Fargo & Co Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $55.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

AMD traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 21,148,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,416,424. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

