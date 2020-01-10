Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WABC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WABC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.45. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

