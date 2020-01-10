Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.63. 42,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.