Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of PK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

