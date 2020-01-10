Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $938,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Euronav accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Euronav by 104.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 249.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Euronav stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

