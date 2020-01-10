Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of MU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.80. 876,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,078,224. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

