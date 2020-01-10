Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. CSI Compressco comprises approximately 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.91% of CSI Compressco worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 148,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.86.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCLP. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

