Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon National by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 297,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 208,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

