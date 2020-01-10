Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 55,524 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,524 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 344,976 shares during the period. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.7% during the third quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXC. B. Riley upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 20,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,440. The firm has a market cap of $552.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.