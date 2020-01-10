WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.36

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

