Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,397. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $96.60 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,529 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

